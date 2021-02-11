Two policemen punished during 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO),Muhammad Ahsan Younas forcibly retired a Head Constable and suspended another constable on complaint lodged by a citizen at a 'Khuli Kutchery' held at CPO office Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

As many as 52 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

A few days ago in open court, a citizen Zahid Arif filed a petition regarding misconduct of Head Constable Azmat Yaseen and Constable Mehtab Ahmed on which CPO directed SDPO to inquire into the matter and submit report.

On report, Head Constable Azmat Yaseen and Constable Mehtab Ahmed found guilty and were forcibly retired and suspended immediately.