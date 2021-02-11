UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Policemen Punished During 'Khuli Kutchery' In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Two policemen punished during 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO),Muhammad Ahsan Younas forcibly retired a Head Constable and suspended another constable on complaint lodged by a citizen at a 'Khuli Kutchery' held at CPO office Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

As many as 52 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

A few days ago in open court, a citizen Zahid Arif filed a petition regarding misconduct of Head Constable Azmat Yaseen and Constable Mehtab Ahmed on which CPO directed SDPO to inquire into the matter and submit report.

On report, Head Constable Azmat Yaseen and Constable Mehtab Ahmed found guilty and were forcibly retired and suspended immediately.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Court

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

2 hours ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

2 hours ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

2 hours ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.