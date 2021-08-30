Two policemen receive bullet injuries following encounter with dacoits

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Two police officials sustained bullet injuries after encounter with three alleged dacoits at Mastpur area in limits of 12-Meel Police.

According to police sources, a police team intercepted a motorcycle near Mastpur area.

Three motorcyclists opened fire at police and managed to escape. ASI Afzal and constable Shah Zeb sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to Hospital. The police cordoned off the area and started search for the dacoits.