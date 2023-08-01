Open Menu

Two Policemen, Safeguarding Polio Team Killed In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Two policemen, safeguarding polio team killed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Two police personnel were killed in Quetta's Nawan Kili area when unidentified assailants opened fire on the polio team on Tuesday.

Police said the unknown motorcyclists attacked on the police who were on duty to safeguard the polio team as part of a vaccination drive launched on Monday.

The dead bodies of policemen, identified as Shaukat Ali and Syed Mehdi were shifted to the civil hospital, they added.

The polio team was reported to be safe in the attack. A heavy contingent of police and FC reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the killing of the policemen who were on polio duty and called for a report on the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

Quddus Bizenjo called the attack an act of cowardice and terrorism and an conspiracy against the healthy future of our children.

He said anti-state elements want to thwart the polio campaign to fulfill their nefarious ambitions.

He further said that the negative propaganda against the polio campaign and the alleged intentions of the anti-social elements will be thwarted.

Chief Minister directed the IG Police to utilize all resources to bring the elements involved in the incident to justice and deserve worst punishment.

He called for strict security to be provided to the polio workers in the province and told IG Police that all resources should be used to arrest the assailants.

Expressing his commitment, he said the government will ensure the healthy future of children through the complete eradication of polio.

Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ullah Langau has strongly condemned the killing of police personnel working with the polio team.

He asked for a report from the relevant authorities and directed that all resources should be used to arrest the assailants.

Zia Ullah Langau said that the people of the province are with their forces and the sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain.

He said that the perpetrators of such heinous attacks are the future enemies of our children.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio SITE All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

21 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

33 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

1 hour ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

1 hour ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan