Two policemen suspended for fueling petrol in van

(@FahadShabbir)

At least, two Policemen were suspended for fueling petrol in police van without payment to the petrol pump set up in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :At least, two Policemen were suspended for fueling petrol in police van without payment to the petrol pump set up in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad, informed police spokesman.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the incident and suspended policemen identified as mobile Officer and Driver namely Abid involved in fueling petrol free of cost in police van.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younus said that it was the essence of the law that it treated everybody equally. Rawalpindi police were following the policy of transparency and honesty, he added.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that such elements would face strict action involved in misuse of power and authority.