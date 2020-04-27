Two policemen suspended over corruption charges

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended two policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has suspended two policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said complaints of corruption were received against these policemen and an inquiry into complaints had now been marked to Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk. The SP would submit the inquiry report following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of the reports.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said a policy of zero tolerance against corruption was pursued in Islamabad Police as this menace seriously undermines the country.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said accountability system helped in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.