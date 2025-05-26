Two Polio workers abducted by armed men in Tank District

TANK: May 26 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th May, 2025) Two polio workers were abducted by armed assailants in the Dolat Koruna area of Tank district, on Monday.

The incident occurred while the workers were performing their duties as part of the ongoing anti-polio vaccination drive.

The abducted individuals have been identified as Union Council Officer (UCO) Sifat Khan and his colleague Hizbullah.

According to police sources, both health workers were on duty when unidentified armed men abducted them and took them to an undisclosed location.

Soon after the incident, local police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to trace the abductors and safely recover the kidnapped workers.