Two political families plundered country for 30 years: Imran Khan  

The PTI Chairman has said that 700,000 people have left the country recently due to the prevailing situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2022) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that two political families had been involved in plundering for 30 years.

Imran Khan expressed serious concerns over the prevailing situation of the country. He was not happy with the direction the country was going to.

He expressed these words while addressing the party workers via video link on Tuesday.

Imran Khan stated that there was no example of what happened in the last eight months, pointing out that 700,000 people left the country by fearing the country’s present situation.

He went on to say that there was a dire need to solve the problems of the exporters, saying that the PML-N left the country in a historical deficit. He put a question that how the country could be made an “Asian Tigre or Paris” if the exporters were not given due important.

Giving his thoughts on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Khan said that approaching the IMF would cause the country discomfort, adding that if the country received loans from the IMF, it would be difficult to make independent decisions.

Mr. Khan slammed the coalition government, saying those involved in activities such as money laundering were now teaching the country a lesson.

Mr Khan gave reference of the economic survey, saying that after 17 years, it was his government that delivered for the country with perfection.

Talking about the NSC meeting held yesterday, Mr Khan said that he came to know that it was decided in the huddle to impose a ban on taking the greenback abroad.