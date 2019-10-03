UrduPoint.com
Two POs Among 16 Held, 8.580kgs Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:34 PM

Two POs among 16 held, 8.580kgs hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested sixteen accused including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Police have arrested sixteen accused including two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that on the direction of RPO Afzaal Kousar teams of different police stations during operation against drug pushers and criminals caught 14 accused including two proclaimed offenders arrested and recovered 8.

580 kilogram hashish, 130 bottles of liquor and Rs.7000 from their possession.

The accused included Ameen and Asad (POs), Zia alias Zaki, Abdul Rehman, Ghaffar alias Golla, Dost Muhammad, Ameer Hussain, Sami Ullah, Maqbool Hussain, Fida Hussain, Naimat Ullah, Habib Rehaman and others.

Police registered separate cases.

