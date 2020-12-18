Two POs among 21 outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police teams arrested two proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers and recovered 4.

6 kg hashish, 95 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered 5 pistols, 2 klashnikovs, two rifles and a number of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.