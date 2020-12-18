UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two POs Among 21 Outlaws Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Two POs among 21 outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police teams arrested two proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers and recovered 4.

6 kg hashish, 95 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 accused and recovered 5 pistols, 2 klashnikovs, two rifles and a number of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

26 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

38 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White Houseâ€™s Deputy Na ..

46 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.