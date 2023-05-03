Two POs among 6 suspects arrested in Mandani tenants' operation

CHARSADDA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) ::The district Charsadda police here on Wednesday conducted a crackdown on illegal tenants in the limits of Mandani police station and arrested two proclaimed offenders and four other suspects involved in different kinds of crimes.

The operation was monitored by District Police Office Mohammad Arif under the directives of Regional Police Officer Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur. A heavy contingent of police and elite forces, Pak-Army, Bomb Disposal Squad and lady police participated in the operation.

The police recovered two pistols and 110gm ice-drug from the arrested suspects, and cases have been registered against them.

Further investigation was underway and legal proceedings were in progress.