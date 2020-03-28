Two POs among three arrested, narcotics seized in Mianwali

Police have arrested three accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman said Saturday that on the direction of DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi/ during crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders teams of different police stations have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested two proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Yousaf s/o Ghulam Sarwar of Dera Ghazi Khan and Abdul Naeed s/o Gull of Shakar Dara.

The proclaimed offender were wanted to Sadder and Mosa Khel police stations in many cases of robbery and murder since 2013, 2016, respectively and were placed in Category -A.

Police have also arrested a drug pusher named Raees s/o Muhabbat Khan of Pai Khel and recovered 2100 gram Hashish from him.

Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.