SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Bhagtanwala police on Monday arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered valuables worth Rs 100,000 from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Ali Raza and Haider Ali. The accused were wanted by police in a robbery case.

Further investigation was underway.