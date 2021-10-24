- Home
Two POs Arrested
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Shahpur police Sunday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), who were wanted in a robbery case.
According to police, the outlaws were identified as Muhammad Iqbal and Shafique.
Further investigation was under way.
