Two POs Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders
and recovered valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, Sadr police raided at the hideout of criminals and arrested
two outlaws identified as Amanullah and Mukhtiar and recovered cash,
two pistols, a motorcycle, electric motors and batteries from them.
Further investigation was underway.