Two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders

and recovered valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr police raided at the hideout of criminals and arrested

two outlaws identified as Amanullah and Mukhtiar and recovered cash,

two pistols, a motorcycle, electric motors and batteries from them.

Further investigation was underway.