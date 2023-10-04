Open Menu

Two POs Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders

and recovered valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr police raided at the hideout of criminals and arrested

two outlaws identified as Amanullah and Mukhtiar and recovered cash,

two pistols, a motorcycle, electric motors and batteries from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

