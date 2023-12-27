Two POs Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in dacoity and murder cases.
A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that accused Malik Talib Hussain was wanted to Madina Town police in a dacoity-cum-murder case.
The CIA Lyallpur Town police, on a tip-off, conducted raid and arrested the accused from Lahore.
Similarly, accused Abdullah alias Dulli was wanted to Roshanwala police for shooting dead his rival Faisal and injuring his brother 8 months ago in Chak No. 80-GB to avenge an old enmity.
The police traced his whereabouts by using latest technology and arrested him after a successful raid.
Both accused were sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.