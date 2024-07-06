Open Menu

Two POs Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders, who were wanted to police in murder and robbery cases.

According to a DPO press release, Sahiwal police nabbed Abdul Rehan, who was wanted in a murder case while Kotmomin police netted Ashrad, who was wanted in various cases of robbery and street crime.

DPO Sarrgodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi appreciated the police performance.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

12 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

19 minutes ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

24 minutes ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

44 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

2 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

6 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan