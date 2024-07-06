Two POs Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Police on Friday arrested two proclaimed offenders, who were wanted to police in murder and robbery cases.
According to a DPO press release, Sahiwal police nabbed Abdul Rehan, who was wanted in a murder case while Kotmomin police netted Ashrad, who was wanted in various cases of robbery and street crime.
DPO Sarrgodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi appreciated the police performance.
