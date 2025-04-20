Two POs Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested two proclaimed offenders, who were wanted in a murder case.
According to a DPO press release, Jhal Chakian police nabbed Mujeeb and Irfan by using modern technology.
DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf appreciated the police performance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 650kg ice pops, 274kg adulterated khoya, other items5 minutes ago
-
Nadir Magsi wins Derajaat Off-road challenge Jeep rally5 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures exemplary cleanliness arrangements on Easter5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarders; 320 sugar bags, 2100 cooking oil cartons seized6 minutes ago
-
Two POs arrested6 minutes ago
-
Punjab agriculture dept issues urgent crop care tips as temperature rises15 minutes ago
-
15 child beggars taken into protective custody15 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Rawat over land issue15 minutes ago
-
NDMA's NEOC advises caution as severe weather hits capital region15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 law-breakers16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; sets target of over 460,000 children25 minutes ago