Two POs arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered weapons and stolen vehicles from them.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera a police team headed by SDPO Saddar started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas.

During the operation two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Zubair alias Zubaira s/o Noor Muhammad and Muhammad Safeer alias Munir s/o Nabi Ahmad were arrested. Police recovered three vehicles worth Rs. 5 million and weapons from them.

The POs were involved in six murder cases of Muhammad Munir, Saleem Raza, Taleem, Gulistan Khan, Omar Draz and Muhammad Mazhar. Further investigation under way.