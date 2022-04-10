UrduPoint.com

Two POs Arrested, Arms Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Two POs arrested, arms recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police during crackdown against criminals, on Sunday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and one other criminal and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the directives of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad, SHO Mulazai Sajid Khan conducted raid on the points of criminals and arrested two POs and one other criminal wanted to police in murder and other cases.

The police arrested POs Mutahir Ullah Shah and Farid Ullah and the other criminal was identified as Abdul Halim. The police also recovered two rifles and rounds from their possession.

DPO Waqar Ahmad said that the operation was launched against the criminals and there would be no space for criminals in the area.

Related Topics

Murder Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

15 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

16 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.