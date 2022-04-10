Two POs arrested, arms recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police during crackdown against criminals, on Sunday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and one other criminal and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the directives of District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad, SHO Mulazai Sajid Khan conducted raid on the points of criminals and arrested two POs and one other criminal wanted to police in murder and other cases.

The police arrested POs Mutahir Ullah Shah and Farid Ullah and the other criminal was identified as Abdul Halim. The police also recovered two rifles and rounds from their possession.

DPO Waqar Ahmad said that the operation was launched against the criminals and there would be no space for criminals in the area.