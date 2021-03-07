Two POs arrested, arms recovered in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::Two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted to police in many cases were arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to detail,SHO Gul Imam Police Station, Niamat Ullah Shah under the supervision of DSP Rural Rokhan Zeb Khan and direction of DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada during patrolling arrested two POs Muzamil son of Asad Khan resident of Daraki and Samiullah son of Niamat Ullah resident of Wanda Zalo.

Three suspects were also arrested on the occasion.

The police also recovered three pistols, two rifles, 104 cartridges from their possession.