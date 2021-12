(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Kohat police during search operation arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs), said police on Saturday.

City police headed by SHO Amjad Hussain on a tip off, arrested Rizwan and Abrar Ahmad who were wanted to police in murder cases.