Two POs arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cum robbery cases here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Kahuta police nabbed Chan Mehboob, who was wanted in murder cum robbery. During the robbery attempt, Mehfooz bibi was killed and Muhammad Riaz got injured due to indiscriminate firing. The case was registered in April 2021.

Similarly, Mandra police have arrested proclaimed offender Ajmal who had opened fire along with other colleagues due to old enmity and injured Muhammad Iqbal. The case was registered in Mandra police station in September 2020.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police teams on the arrest of the accused and said that the arrested accused will be produced before the court with solid evidence. The crackdown against anti social elements will continue, he added.