Two POs arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offender (POs) from different areas of city, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

During course of action, Taxila Police held Muhammad Awais who was involved in big robbery in 2019 and wanted by police.

Similarly, New Town police arrested Riaz Khan involved in cheque dishonor case and police have registered case against him few months back.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams for arresting POs adding that such anti social elements would be dealt strictly.