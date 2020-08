(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested two proclaimed offenders here on Thursday.

The police said a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid at Sikandarpurand Muhammad Habib and Muhammad Zubair who were wanted to the police incases of robbery,theft and attempt to murder.