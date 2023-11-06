Open Menu

Two POs Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Satellite Town Police have busted two proclaimed offenders (POs), who were wanted to police in dacoity and robbery bids.

The raiding team, led by SHO Muhammad Afzal, and team comprising Muhammad Ejaz and Rana Shahid conducted raid at different localities and arrested Ramzan and Abu Bakar with the use of modern technology.

Police recovered Rs 150,000 in cash from them. The accused were involved in heinous crimes.

DPO, Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the Police performance.

