Two POs arrested in sialkkote

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Kotli Loharan Police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted by police in different cases of robbery and dacoity.

Police said on Monday that a police team traced the outlaws by using some scientific methods of investigation.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.