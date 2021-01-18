Two POs Arrested In Sialkkote
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:11 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Kotli Loharan Police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted by police in different cases of robbery and dacoity.
Police said on Monday that a police team traced the outlaws by using some scientific methods of investigation.
Cases have been registered against the criminals.
Further investigation was underway.