Two POs Detained With Help Of Interpol

Published December 01, 2023

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) DPO Dost Mohammed said two proclaimed offenders (POs) were detained with the help of Interpol.

Talking to APP, the top police official said both of the accused were wanted in many criminal cases to the local police stations.

He said both of them were absconding in Dubai for the last four years.

They were said to be involved in killing and wounding the people during different robbery bids.

One of the accused, Ejaz Khan had killed a man during robbery by opening fire while Muhammad Yunus had injured a man who put up resistance in similar attempt of dacoity in limits of Muhammad pur police station.

Further investigation was started after the arrest. DPO said that crackdown against proclaimed offenders has been carrying out in full swing.

