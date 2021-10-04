Two POs, four booked for aerial firing, fireworks at wedding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and four other accused for aerial firing and displaying fireworks at wedding.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police conducted a raid and held four accused namely Naseer Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Naseer Khan and Muhammad Shahid for aerial firing and displaying fireworks.

Police also recovered two 30 bore pistols and fireworks items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines and City police arrested two POs namely Muhammad Fayyaz and Abdul Haseeb wanted in different cases registered in Civil Lines and City Police Stations.