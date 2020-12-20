UrduPoint.com
Two POs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

Two POs held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Laksiyan police station conducted a raid at Pull Talibwala and arrested 2 POs who were identified as Muhammad Ijaz and Faisal. The outlaws were wanted by police in dozens of robberyand theft cases.

Further investigation was underway.

