Two POs Held
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district.
On a tip-off, Satellite town police conducted a raid in Chak No.91 SB and arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Shamshad Ali.
Mela police arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahbaz and recovered a pistol from him.
Both the accused wanted by police in robbery cases.
Further investigation was underway.