Two POs held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district.

On a tip-off, Satellite town police conducted a raid in Chak No.91 SB and arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Shamshad Ali.

Mela police arrested proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahbaz and recovered a pistol from him.

Both the accused wanted by police in robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.