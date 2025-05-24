Open Menu

Two POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Two POs held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Atta Shaheed police on Saturday claimed to arrest two Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

According to a spokesperson,police raiding teams raided at different localities and arrested two proclaim offenders namely as Talha and Shahzad who were involved in the murder of a citizen namely as Zahoor Hussain in May 2024.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang p ..

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

1 hour ago
 Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans ..

Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light

2 hours ago
 Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train s ..

Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station

3 hours ago
 Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%

Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%

3 hours ago
 South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck undergro ..

South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth ..

Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history

11 hours ago
 EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, sa ..

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

11 hours ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, inn ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugur ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan