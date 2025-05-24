Two POs Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Atta Shaheed police on Saturday claimed to arrest two Proclaimed Offenders (POs).
According to a spokesperson,police raiding teams raided at different localities and arrested two proclaim offenders namely as Talha and Shahzad who were involved in the murder of a citizen namely as Zahoor Hussain in May 2024.
