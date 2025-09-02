Open Menu

Two PO's Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders(PO's) who were at large for the last two years.

According to police sources,the accused were identified as Ihsan and Sarfaraz.

They were traced through modern technology by a police team headed by the Station House Officer(SHO) Khurrianwala Imtiaz Aslam.

The accused had killed a constable Nazim Abbas and injured Muhammad Azam near Chak No 229-RB toll plaza two years ago.

The accused were sent behind the bars and legal action has been initiated.

