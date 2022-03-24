Two POs held in muzaffargarh

Sanawan Police Station arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) during action launched here Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Sanawan Police Station arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) during action launched here Thursday.

Official source said accused including Sajjad and Saifullah were sent to lock-up forthwith. Crackdown was launched on direction of DPO Tariq Willayat against anti-social elements.

Police assured of continuing the action unabated in future to protect lives and goods of citizens.