UrduPoint.com

Two POs Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

Two POs held in sargodha

Laksiyan police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a robbery case

SARGODHA, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) ::Laksiyan police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a robbery case.

The police conducted raids at the hideouts of outlaws and arrested two proclaimedoffenders identified as Shahid Akbar and Asad Ali.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Asad Ali

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

8 minutes ago
 Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead two person in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World ..

Swiss skier Wendy Holdener to miss start of World Cup season

2 minutes ago
 Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

2 minutes ago
 PHA takes steps to beautify Multan: Chairman

PHA takes steps to beautify Multan: Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Iran Received Signals From US on Readiness to Resp ..

Iran Received Signals From US on Readiness to Respect Iran's Interests in JCPOA ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.