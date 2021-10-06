Two POs held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) ::Laksiyan police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a robbery case.

The police conducted raids at the hideouts of outlaws and arrested two proclaimedoffenders identified as Shahid Akbar and Asad Ali.

Further investigation was underway.