Two POs Held In Sargodha
Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:27 PM
SARGODHA, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) ::Laksiyan police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a robbery case.
The police conducted raids at the hideouts of outlaws and arrested two proclaimedoffenders identified as Shahid Akbar and Asad Ali.
Further investigation was underway.