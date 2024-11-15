Two POs in murder case held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), here on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, criminals Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Wasim were wanted by Thikriwala police in a murder case.

They had killed a teenage boy Muhammad Noman on May 30, 2024 and were at large.

Police have locked them behind bars.