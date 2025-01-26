Open Menu

Two POs Killed By Their Own Accomplices

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 05:01 PM

Two POs killed by their own accomplices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Two proclaimed offenders were killed allegedly by their own accomplices during a shootout with police in the provincial capital in the wee hours of Sunday .

According to the details, a police team was taking accused Adnan alias Dani to the Islampura police area for recovery of stolen goods and weapons when four unidentified accused riding on two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the police party to free their accomplice.

The accused Adnan alias Dani was seriously injured in firing by his accomplices and was being shifted to hospital but he died on the way. Adnan alias Dani had unjustly killed a citizen in the Sharqpur Sharif area some time ago.

One of the attackers was seriously injured after being shot by his own assailants, who later was identified as Mubashir Masih.

The injured accused Mubashir further revealed that he, along with his three accomplices Ijaz alias Jaji, Akram alias Akri and Yasir Mehtab, attacked the police party to rescue their accomplice.

The injured accused Mubashir Masih was being shifted to hospital for treatment, but he also died on the way.

DSP Danish Asif Ranjha said that the accused was wanted in more than 54 incidents such as robbery, burglary and motorcycle theft.

The police officers miraculously escaped the firing of the accused. Other accomplices of the accused escaped taking advantage of the darkness and a search operation is underway in the area to arrest them.

