Two POs Killed By Their Own Accomplices
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 05:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Two proclaimed offenders were killed allegedly by their own accomplices during a shootout with police in the provincial capital in the wee hours of Sunday .
According to the details, a police team was taking accused Adnan alias Dani to the Islampura police area for recovery of stolen goods and weapons when four unidentified accused riding on two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the police party to free their accomplice.
The accused Adnan alias Dani was seriously injured in firing by his accomplices and was being shifted to hospital but he died on the way. Adnan alias Dani had unjustly killed a citizen in the Sharqpur Sharif area some time ago.
One of the attackers was seriously injured after being shot by his own assailants, who later was identified as Mubashir Masih.
The injured accused Mubashir further revealed that he, along with his three accomplices Ijaz alias Jaji, Akram alias Akri and Yasir Mehtab, attacked the police party to rescue their accomplice.
The injured accused Mubashir Masih was being shifted to hospital for treatment, but he also died on the way.
DSP Danish Asif Ranjha said that the accused was wanted in more than 54 incidents such as robbery, burglary and motorcycle theft.
The police officers miraculously escaped the firing of the accused. Other accomplices of the accused escaped taking advantage of the darkness and a search operation is underway in the area to arrest them.
:
Recent Stories
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two POs killed by their own accomplices25 seconds ago
-
Police solve blind murder case53 seconds ago
-
Three cattle thieves held54 seconds ago
-
10th death anniversary of Begum Kulsum Saifullah observed56 seconds ago
-
The Strain of post-holiday exams: A parent’s plea for balance1 minute ago
-
CM stresses importance of clean, renewable energy11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denies attending Anti-China event in US11 minutes ago
-
City administration's campaign against illegal profiteers continues21 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh assure support for promotion of Polo21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Malakand shooting21 minutes ago
-
District Governor of Rotary Club visits NDF Rehabilitation Center21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on LDP21 minutes ago