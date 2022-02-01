UrduPoint.com

Two POs Killed In Bannu Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Two proclaimed offenders (POs) were killed during an encounter with Bannu Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and police in Sub-division Wazir in the vicinity of Ahmadzai police station on Tuesday.

Police said a raid was conducted on the hideouts of drug peddlers and criminals in the mountainous area of Pang. On seeing police and NET team, the criminals started firing in a bid to escape the area. However in retaliation of firing by the police two hardcore POs identified as Ehtisham Ullah, resident of Banjal and Ameer Khan of Mundan were killed.

DPO Bannu Imran Shahid said both the killed POs were involved in murder, narcotics dealing and other heinous crimes and were wanted to several police stations of Bannu district.

Police recovered a SMG rifle, 30 bore pistol, two hand grenades, 2230 gm hashish, 200 gm opium, digital scale and CG 125 motorcycle from the hideout of the killed criminals. The bodies of POs were shifted to hospital for medico-legal procedure.

