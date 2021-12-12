UrduPoint.com

Two POs Killed In Encounter With Police

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two POs killed in encounter with police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been killed in an encounter with police here on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Police Station Pishtakhara.

According to police officials, the killed proclaimed offenders Sherzai and Sherkai were Afghan nationals and wanted to police in connection with 13 incidents of murders, attempt to murders and other heinous crimes.

On a tip regarding the presence of the accused, the police first conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nasir Bagh wherein a police constable was also injured due to the firing of the accused.

The accused succeeded in escape from the Nasir Bagh locality and took refuge in a graveyard at Tajabad in the jurisdiction of Police Station Pishtakhara.

A team of the police reached the graveyard and come under firing from the accused.

In retaliatory firing of police both accused were killed. The police took into possession two pistols and a motorcycle used in various crimes.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan, the killed Pos were notorious extortionists and murders/attempted murders was their hobby have even not forgiven their close relatives.

He vowed zero tolerance for any criminal activity including extortion and added that an organized crackdown on extortionists will continue in the district.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Afghanistan Police Police Station Nasir Bagh Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

2 hours ago
 Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.