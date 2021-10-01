UrduPoint.com

Two POs, Mobile Snatcher Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:48 PM

Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and a mobile snatcher from different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) and a mobile snatcher from different areas.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested Tahir Butt wanted in a murder of Faizan Butt and the case registered in Naseerabad police station in 2019.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas during a meeting held here the other day to review murder cases directed the police officers of Potohar Division to arrest the PO within 24 hours.Police had already rounded up five accused in the murder case.

In another raid, Taxila police rounded up a PO namely Tanveer Hussain, wanted in a cheque dishonor case registered in Taxila Police Station in 2020.

Meanwhile, Bani police arrested a mobile snatcher identified as Zabiullah and recovered snatched mobile phone from his possession.

