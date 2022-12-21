Two POs nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab highway Patrol (PHP) on Wednesday netted two proclaimed offenders during vehicles checking here at Mastanwala area on Wednesday.

Police said that the patrolling team led by Sub-inspector, Sana Ullah intercepted a suspected car and arrested two proclaimed offenders-- Muhammad Afzal and Arib Khan,besides recovering two pistols from their possession.

They were wanted by police in several cases,said police.