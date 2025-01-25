Two POs Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Shahpur police nabbed two proclaimed offenders on Saturday.
The police arrested accused Imran, who had killed Naeem in 2024 and fled. They also arrested Imtiaz, who was wanted in several heinous crimes.
