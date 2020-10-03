Two POs nabbed in MULTAN

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Muhammad Fayaz, Sadar police Shujabad conducted raid against POs, under the directions of City police officer Hassan Raza and arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Muhammad Asif and Mujahid.

The accused were wanted to police in case number 452/20 under section 302/32.

The raid was carried out by SHO Sadar police station Shujabad Inspector Haji Liaqat Ali and his team under supervision of SP Sadar division Rao Naeem Shahid.

