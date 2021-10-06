UrduPoint.com

Two POs, Two Gamblers Arrested; Rs 5000 Cash Stake Money Recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and two gamblers besides recovering Rs 5000 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up two gamblers namely Muhammad Iqbal and Toqeer, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 5000 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Meanwhile, Taxila police held a PO namely Zahid Shah wanted in a murder case of Aftab registered in April 2021 while Ratta Amral police rounded up another PO namely Liaquat Ali.

