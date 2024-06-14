Two Poultry Protein Units Fined Rs 500,000
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 09:26 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The environment protection agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two poultry protein units and sealed their steam boilers on Friday.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said that the units were located near Chak No 80-GB and 77-GB.
The action was taken in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.
Meanwhile, the civil defence department sealed six decanting shops and registered cases against five others at various police stations. The machinery from three shops was confiscated and challans against two retailers were forwarded to the court.
