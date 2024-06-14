Open Menu

Two Poultry Protein Units Fined Rs 500,000

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Two poultry protein units fined Rs 500,000

The environment protection agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two poultry protein units and sealed their steam boilers on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The environment protection agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two poultry protein units and sealed their steam boilers on Friday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said that the units were located near Chak No 80-GB and 77-GB.

The action was taken in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

Meanwhile, the civil defence department sealed six decanting shops and registered cases against five others at various police stations. The machinery from three shops was confiscated and challans against two retailers were forwarded to the court.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine From Court

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to de ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to delay over toss between USA and ..

50 minutes ago
 Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG O ..

Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG Operations

10 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump sto ..

US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump stocks'

10 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for medical treatment of cops ..

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for medical treatment of cops, families

10 minutes ago
 KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Z ..

KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Zam, Daraban Zam projects

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir W ..

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..

1 hour ago
Police officers listen to people's grievances at m ..

Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques

1 hour ago
 Punjab health ministers stress collective responsi ..

Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control

1 hour ago
 Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to ma ..

Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

1 hour ago
 Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

2 hours ago
 Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan