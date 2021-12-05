Two power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against power theft,the task force teams conducted raids in various areas of the district, including Bhagtanwala and Noori gate and caught Iqbal and Asif who were involved in meter tampering and power theft from main transmission lines.On the reports of FESCO authorities,the police registered separate cases.