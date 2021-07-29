Two power pilferers booked in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught two persons accused of power theft and meter tempering in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught two persons accused of power theft and meter tempering in Sargodha..

Police said on Thursday,the teams conducted raids at Kundal Khurd and Mangowal and caught Khudadad and Ameer Usman.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,the police registered separate cases.