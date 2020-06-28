UrduPoint.com
Two Power Pilferers Booked Over Stealing Electricity

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

Two power pilferers booked over stealing electricity

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Wapda team  raided and caught two power pilferers over stealing electricity by running six air-conditioners through direct supply at Qasba Gujrat Muzaffargarh.

According to details, SDO Mepco Engineer Mian Saleem Iqbal with checking team metre inspector Hafiz Umar Farooq and Khalid Hussain checked electricity connections of Zia-ur-Rehman and Rashid over doubt of no load on metres.

Six window ACs were found running through direct electricity supply in a house.

SDO Mepco got lodged case against the power pilferers at Qasba Gujrat police station.

APP /shn-sak

