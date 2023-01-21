Two power pilferers held, 23 direct hooks removed in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams along with Cantt Police station conducted a grand operation in various areas and caught two persons accused of power theft.

According to PESCO spokesman, the team led by Company's SDO Cantt Sub-division Shaukat Ullah Khan Mehsud, conducted an operation against power pilferage in different areas of Cantt-II and Degree College feeders including Madni Town, Shah Alamabad, Christian Colony and other adjoining areas.

During the operation, the PESCO team removed 19 direct hooks and arrested two power pilferers red-handed. Besides, the team also recommended action against seven accused of electricity theft to the Cantt police.

On this occasion, SDO Cantt Sub-Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud said electricity theft was an intolerable crime and operations against it would be continued.

Meanwhile, following the instructions of XEN Rural Division Rizwan Ullah Marwat, another team of PESCO under the supervision of Sub-Division Mandhran Hafiz Muhammad Nisar Ahmed took action against direct hooks and for recovery of arrears. The team removed four direct hooks and got the cases registered against them with the Cantt police station.

The PESCO team also recovered arrears worth Rs. 185,000.