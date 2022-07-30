Two power pilferers held in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams conducted operations against electricity theft and arrested two power pilferers.

On the instructions of PESCO rural division XEN Rizwanullah Marwat, SDO Mandhran Hafiz Nisar Ahmad conducted operations in Baloch Nagar and Chah Syed Munwar Shah.

Two power pilferers were arrested and cases were registered against them in Cantt police station.

Both the accused were using direct hook on electricity lines.

The PESCO officials also recovered five yards of wire being used for direct hook on the main electricity lines from their possession.