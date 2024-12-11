Two PPP NA Members Walkout Over Not Satisfying With Supplementary Questions Reply
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Two members of the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) staged a walk out during the National Assembly session, terming the answers of the federal parliamentary secretaries as inadequate.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah while chairing the 11th session of the 16th meeting of the NA persuaded Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani to return both members to the House.
Agha Rafiullah and Sharmila Farooqi walked out in protest after not being satisfied with the supplementary questions asked during the session on Wednesday.
After some time, Ijaz Jakhrani returned bringing back the two members to the house.
The Deputy Speaker after the member's arrival in the lower House of the parliament remarked that ministers and parliamentary secretaries should try to give relevant answers to any supplementary question asked, "it is not enough to say that this question is not similar to the written question, so put a new question, try to reply and satisfy them".
The PPP member NA Agha Rafiullah said that supplementary questions were asked so that the relevant minister who knows the policy could give better answers, adding government officials were making a mockery of the parliament itself, "When we disrespect the House what else can we expect from anyone", he said.
Meanwhile, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Waseem Sheikh replying to a question asked by Sharmila Farooqi described that in the absence of the federal minister, the minister of state was responsible and if he was not present, then the federal parliamentary secretary was obliged to answer, adding questions asked had been replied in writing.
